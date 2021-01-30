Qmamu is becoming the most liked search engine by users surpassing the other search engines with a big ratio

Vocal for Local, under India’s ongoing initiative, Atmanirbhar Abhiyan is reaching new heights every day. Up until now, we have been using foreign search engines. India did not have any search engine of its own, which has been recognized not only in India but abroad as well. Keeping this in mind, Nishith Rajeshbhai Dhanani, a young man from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has launched a new private search engine on 26 January, completely based on the security of user data.

Data is saved in encrypted form in the fast operating Qmamu search engine and has the power to provide search results five times faster than the other search engines. Thus, it has become the world’s fastest powered search engine. Not only this but now, the user will also not have to face data loss because Qmamu will focus directly on the user searched data without performing unnecessary loading while performing the search.

According to Nishith, “Everyone has the right to access and search the internet. This belief inspired us to create India’s own private search engine in India. Qmamu is a home ground search engine made to dedicate to the country and the countrymen. That’s why it was launched on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day. Qmamu is a search engine designed to benefit local and small businesses, who does not maintain any search history nor track user search.”

So, what are we waiting for? Let us take another step towards Atmanirbhar India by adopting the Qmamu search engine, which is dedicated entirely to India and its people.