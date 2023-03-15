QMS MAS appoints KapilDev as its brand ambassador

This partnership is to strengthen the trust, appreciation further, and respect the healthcare enterprise has commanded over 28 years of its existence

Pan India, March 15, 2023:QMS MAS(Medical Allied Services), a front-runner in health care and wellness, has appointed cricketer, actor, and philanthropist Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador. Carrying on the legacy of over 28 years, the brand is amongst the most reliable, trustworthy, and respectable players in the field, as reflected in the choice of its brand ambassador.

In a career spanning almost two decades, Kapil Dev, fondly called Paaji by fans all over the world, has repeatedly demonstrated his zeal for perfection and the potential of hard work, integrity, versatility, and wellness, in meeting life goals. The former cricketer’s passion for fitness is widely known, and he is an icon that every Indian relates todue to his humility and unique style. It is these qualities that make him the ideal choice for the brand.

Speaking on the same, DrGuddiMakhija, the cofounder of QMS MAS, said, “As a company, we place the welfare of the customer above everything. Reliability, servicing, quality assurance and innovation are some of the core values of QMS MAS, and Kapil Dev is the true embodiment of these virtues. He was thus our first choice. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers and care deeply about their health and well-being, so we needed an icon to whom everyone could relate. We think the audience can connect with Kapil because of his warmth and confidence; this is very important to us as a brand. He will help us realise our aim of bringing smiles to lives.”

Adding further, KapilDevsaid, “The current scenario in the country has brought the focus back on the healthcare sector- lifestyle diseases are on the rise, and India is on its way to becoming the diabetes capital of the world. We need to monitor our health closely, and QMS MAS makes available the most advanced healthcare equipment and services to enable this. The company puts its heart and soul into ensuring customer welfare, and being its brand ambassador is an honour. I look forward to a long and happy collaboration.”

QMS MAS has also announced its foray into the direct-to-consumer sector, with its point-of-care-lifestyle monitoring products, under the banner Q devices. The company employs the latest technology to offer world-class products to help people meet their healthcare aspirations.