Qoruz launches India’s first comprehensive ‘Influencer Search Engine’

Bengaluru, 19th May 2021: Qoruz, India’s leading Influencer marketing Insights and Analytics platform, launched India’s first comprehensive Influencer Search Engine today. The search engine, termed Qoruz Search, gives access to India’s largest database of hundreds and thousands of influencers including celebrities, macro, micro and nano influencers for free across Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Blogs. Advanced features like filters, detailed analytics, insights and campaign planning tools will be available for a small license fee.

Working with the right influencers is key to a successful influencer marketing campaign. Influencers who are relevant, authentic, engaging, and well-matched help contribute greatly and have a larger impact to any marketing campaign. Qoruz Search Engine enables marketers to discover millions of relevant influencers in seconds, filter by influencer attributes, category, region that fits their target audience. Marketers can discover, identify, filter and make a campaign plan as per their requirements.

Praanesh Bhuvaneshwar, Co-Founder & CEO – Qoruz, said “We are excited to launch India’s first and largest database of influencers and creators. We believe the Qoruz search engine, starting with India and then internationally, will help marketers to discover relevant influencers for their objectives by giving them data, deep insights, and campaign management tools. We envision a connected Influencer ecosystem; where influencers and creators are not looked upon as “Vehicles of Reach” or “Human Ad Banners” but a world where Brands and Marketers forge tighter mutually beneficial relationships with influencers, beyond “money” or “reach”.”

“We use technology, data mining, AI-based software, and machine learning to match a brand with the right set of relevant influencers. Technology enables us to do this at scale and hence it is our key differentiator. We’ve worked with our customers for many months to understand their workflows, and they have been asking us when we will make Qoruz’s database, insights available in a self-serve fashion. We are excited to say that for all customers in India, no matter if they are large enterprises, medium companies or a tech startup, today is the day.”, said Prabakaran, Co-Founder & CTO – Qoruz.

Qoruz Search engine includes data from top social media like Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Blogs; and across diverse categories such as fashion, beauty, photography, food, lifestyle, comedy, family, music, films, technology, games etc. There are also ready-to-use curated lists available on Qoruz with the most popular searches done for influencers and creators like “Top Content Creators in Instagram”, “Top Food Instagrammers in Delhi”. For clients who require deep data, insights, advanced filters and campaign management, these can be available for an annual licensing fees.

About Qoruz:

Qoruz is India’s leading Influencer marketing Insights and Analytics technology platform. Based out of Bengaluru, it is mentored by Nitesh Kripalani (former Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India). Product features include influencer marketing, such as influencer search, reach outs at scale, AI-powered analytics & campaign reporting. Millions of influencers and campaigns have been analyzed on the platform to understand what works, and what doesn’t work, thereby eliminating guesswork and improving efficiency. India’s biggest brands and agencies choose Qoruz to power their marketing teams, including Swiggy, ITC, Marico, Goibibo, Omnicom Media Group, MSL PR Group, and many more.