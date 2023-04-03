QSR 99 Pancakes Ventures Into FMCG Segment

NOIDA, April 3, 2023:99 Pancakes, India’s first pancakes QSR chain, has announced its entry into the FMCG segment, with its first product, Brownie Brittle Chips. The product range will be available in 4 variants – Almond, Pistachio, Strawberry, and Coffee. The Brownie Brittle Chips will be manufactured and marketed by the parent company, EuphoriyaHospitality, and sub-branded by 99 Pancakes.

99 Pancakes, which came into existence in 2017 with its first pancakes specialty outlet in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, currently has 40+ outlets across 15 cities in India. The brand already has a great fan following amongst the dessert connoisseurs in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and many more cities, and with the entry in the FMCG segment, the brand aims to cater to the tastes of the already existing customers and snack lovers as well.

99 Pancakes’ Brownie Brittle Chips are typically cut into bite-sized pieces and are perfect for snacking, sharing, adding to desserts, or used as a topping for ice cream, yogurt, or pudding. These are crisp, thin, and crunchy snacks made from chocolate brownie batter.

Vikesh Shah, Founder, of 99 Pancakes, “We started 99 Pancakes six years ago with a specialty product – Pancakes, and we’ve been able to penetrate the markets across India very well. The overwhelming response from our customers has given us the courage and motivation to further expand ourselves and venture into a new segment of Fast Moving Consumer Durables (FMCG). The Brownie Brittle Chips are our first product in the FMCG segment. With this product, we wish to strike the mid-meal snacking craving or a dessert after-meal. The different flavours that we’re offering will match the taste buds of all generations.”

“Going forward, in the FMCG segment, we’ll soon launch many more consumable items”, adds Vikesh.

Brownie Brittle Chips are priced at INR 110 and available in all stores of 99 Pancakes, the online store of 99 Pancakes, Swiggy, and Zomato.

In the upcoming time, Brownie Brittle Chips will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Blinkit, Zepto, and many more such marketplaces.