QSR Chain Old Delhi To Open 50 Offline Outlets, Plans To Hire 500 individuals, 50% from EWS Category

New Delhi: Old Delhi, an Indian home-grown restaurant announced their recent expansion plans. The company by 2023 will be increasing its offline presence by launching 50+ offline outlets. Brand currently has 5 outlets across the country. Old Delhi is a unique concept serving mouth watering kebabs and other famous Mughlai recipes. It promises to bring a shift back to our heritage in terms of culinary experiences.

The company with its ongoing expansion plan will be aiming to hire 500+ individuals for various operational roles. With an aim to provide employment for all, among the 500 considered, 250 will be chosen from the EWS Category. The plan aims at opening 50+ new outlets PAN India. The Company will focus on opening company owned+franchise model stores. Old Delhi wants to work towards the upliftment of the skilled people from below poverty line section of the society by not only lending a hand but also by generating employment opportunities for the said section.

The announcement was addressed by Mr Sahaj Chopra and Mr Sahil Arya, Co-Founders and Directors of the popular QSR chain Fat Tiger, which is famous for its momos and boba tea, after which’s success The Old Delhi was founded. They said, “The Old Delhi was founded with the mission of filling the void of authentic old Delhi style kebabs and rolls for the people living outside of Delhi. The Mughlai influence on the cuisine of Old Delhi is prevalent and celebrated by everyone who loves a platter of juicy, scrumptious kebabs and more. We aim to put this cuisine on the map like its never been before.“

The brand aims to bring happiness to their consumer’s life in the most flavourful, sustainable and superior fashion.