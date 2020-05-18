Qtalks: Qdesq’s First Ever Podcast Series About ‘Flex Becoming the New Normal’

The podcast aims to provide an enriching experience on flex-space with experts from the industry sharing their knowledge and insights. The podcast covers the talk of the hour: COVID-19 and its effects on the flexible real estate industry. The popularity of flexible workspaces called upon the idea to create a platform where everyone can benefit and learn from the industry trends, challenges, and future demand.

The latter half of the podcast covers a slightly personal and lighter side of the guest, which makes the podcast not just a niche-specific but an interesting learning curve for all listeners.

In the debut episode of Qtalks, host Paras Arora, CEO, Qdesq, and Varun Gopinath, Head of Sales at WeWork India, discussed the current scenario (of covid 19 pandemic), strategies post-lockdown and future of the coworking industry. The discussion also covered how WeWork is currently dealing with the opening of its centres in India as the government has announced some relaxation in the orange and green zone.

Talking about this initiative by Qdesq, Paras Arora, CEO & Founder, said, “It was an insightful and enriching learning experience not only from flex-space industry standpoint but how to manage the work-life balance in Covid-19 times.”

He added, “I am sure not only me, but listeners will take some interesting learning with them from this podcast.”