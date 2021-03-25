Quality Contact Solutions Hires Implementation and Quality Assurance Manager

Outsource Telemarketing professional Erin Langenberg joins Quality Contact Solutions, a leading outsourced B2B and B2C telemarketing provider, as implementation and quality assurance manager.

Aurora, NE : Quality Contact Solutions, Inc. (QCS), a leading outsource telemarketing company in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Erin Langenberg has joined the organization as Implementation and Quality Assurance Manager. Langenberg is responsible for project management of all new outsource telemarketing and call center program implementations, including planning, organization, staff forecasting, technology design and client coordination.

Lagenberg’s experience spans more than twenty years in the telecommunications, outsource telemarketing, and contact center industries. During her expansive career, Langenberg has used her expertise in project management, process improvement, quality, and analytics to identify, develop and implement changes that have transformed operations. Langenberg skillfully creates implementation plans that set her clients up for success from the start.

“We’re very excited to have Erin in this role,” stated Angela Garfinkel, President & Founder of Quality Contact Solutions. “The combination of her past experiences with implementation, quality, outsource telemarketing and call centers, paired with her passion for delivering high-quality results make her the perfect fit for this position and our team.”

“I am excited about the goals QCS has in place for its growth and how my position will play an active part in achieving some of those goals,” Langenberg noted. “Being an out-of-the-box thinker opens the door to many possibilities for myself and the team. Within my first month, I have seen firsthand how amazing the QCS team is and their openness to new and improved ideas and processes. The sky is the limit,” shared Langenberg.

Langenberg graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and a minor in Applied Workplace Leadership. She is currently pursuing an MBA at The College of William & Mary’s Renaissance Manager program.