Quality Mark Awards 2021 in the field of Appreciation

The ‘Quality Mark Awards’ organized by the Quality Mark Trust is the tenth edition this year, honoring an organization under the concept of Make in India by the Quality Mark Trust which is making its mark in the fast moving market in the industry. The last nine programs of the ‘Quality Mark Awards’ have been highly praised by entrepreneurs and now the registration process for its tenth edition has begun.Nominations and registration for the ‘Quality Mark Awards’ can be made by visiting the Quality Mark Trust’s website at www.qualitymarktrust.com. The nomination and registration process is completely free. And any entrepreneur from all across India can participate in this awards.Apart from industry, women entrepreneurs and individuals associated with the service industry can also participate in the ‘Quality Mark Awards’. The Quality Mark Trust was started in the year 2013 by the members of the associating committee in the International Quality System. This is India’s first and only award given on the basis of excellence. Under this, the quality of any business, its products and services offered in the market is determined on the basis of evaluation.Earlier, nine Quality Mark Awards were held, which included entrepreneurs from all the important states of India. The Quality Mark Awards have more than 800 entrepreneur nominations each year. Any small business entrepreneur can register themselves through this free registration process of Quality Mark Trust. Entrepreneurs are selected for telephonic interviews by the jury members of the trust after the nomination process is completed. Entrepreneurs located in different states of the country are assured of their quality through face-to-face interviews as required and the quality information they provide to their customers is collected. Through this, the capacity of that particular organization is also determined. The jury members of the trust then call for the application of their registration form along with the selection of the winners and the announcement of their names.

During the last nine editions, more than 300 entrepreneurs from different states of the country have been honored with Quality Mark Awards. These awards ceremonies are registered and honored in more than 50 categories. Quality Mark Trust is a registered trust registered under 12A and 80G. The purpose of this trust is to increase the confidence of entrepreneurs and to encourage them.

Speaking on the occasion, Hetal Thackeray, President of the organization said that we plan to organize the next Quality Mark Awards 2021 at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Ahmedabad in May this year in which we have received about 200 nominations and more entrepreneurs will participate. That is to be expected. The program has been supported by more than 100 different industry associations and the organization would like to thank all of them. In addition, this year the Quality Mark Award will be broadcast through VTV News and we would also like to thank the top FM here for their contribution to the organization.