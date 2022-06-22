QUANTRON focuses online sales activities of commercial vehicles with strong partners

Germany-based Quantron AG, a leader in zero-emission transportation solutions for people and goods, focuses on online sales for electric commercial vehicles in the light sector. Up to now, new commercial vehicles have largely been offered and sold to a trade-oriented market via stationary or direct sales, the websites of the respective manufacturers or at special trade fairs. Online platforms have immense potential here.

As a visionary company in the commercial vehicle scene for battery-electric and hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles, Quantron AG is breaking new ground in the process of selling new vehicles on online platforms. For this, the e-mobility company uses the reach of the established commercial vehicle online sales platform, TruckScout24. An important part and prerequisite of this cooperation is that TruckScout24 has set up “Electric Trucks” as a new category and search criterion on its platform.

“We are pleased that QUANTRON is the first European truck manufacturer to offer its new zero-emission vehicles on TruckScout24. In this way, together we can make the commercial vehicle sector more sustainable. Through our Europe-wide leading online marketplace, even more companies are becoming increasingly aware of emission-free commercial vehicles and can simply and easily contact providers such as QUANTRON. We expect that other providers will follow this initiative,” according to Patrick Ratzke, Managing Director of TruckScout24.

Michael Perschke, CEO of QUANTRON, adds: “We very much want zero-emission commercial vehicles to become the norm. In order for this to happen, however, they must be present for the convenience of the customers, they must be easy to order and with short delivery times. The cooperation with TruckScout24 offers us a Europe-wide reach and we are one of the few providers currently in a position to deliver. Both together should be able to provide a strong impetus for emission-free transport over the last mile.”

Part of the cooperation is also a limited offer for the first 50 buyers of the new QUANTRON QARGO 4 EV. They will receive a “First Edition” online discount of € 4,000 on the official retail price of € 62,900 plus VAT. Delivery time for the vehicle is around three months.

The QUANTRON QARGO 4 EV is the ideal vehicle for sustainable transport over the last mile. Thanks to the fully electric drive, it is emission-free and extremely quiet on the road which means that inner-city operations are also possible day and night as well as in green environmental zones. The transporter has been tested under real conditions and was able to achieve ranges of up to 300 km. Batteries are supplied by CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer, and can be fully re-charged in less than two hours. Through the Alltrucks network, QUANTRON also ensures a Europe-wide service for buyers outside of Germany for its vehicles.

After the market presentation of the vehicle at the end of May 2022 as part of the QUANTRON in-house “Q-Days 2022” show along with trade fair appearances in Munich at the IFAT and Oslo at the International Electric Vehicle Symposium, the spin-off of the renowned Haller KG with more than 140 years of commercial vehicle experience has received numerous enquiries and submitted orders for the vehicle. From this week onwards, it is also available via the leading online platform, TruckScout24.

Technical data: QUANTRON QARGO 4 EV*