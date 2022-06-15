QUANTRON scales up its sales team with Utz Rachner as Global Sales Director

As part of its global expansion strategy, Quantron AG is expanding its international sales team. The e-mobility provider for the commercial vehicle sector has succeeded in winning over a proven sales expert with international sales experience. As Global Sales Director, Utz Rachner will in future be responsible for setting up and expanding the international sales team and sales partners at QUANTRON.

Utz Rachner most recently worked at Mercedes Benz as Head of Sales & Marketing General Distributors. He was responsible for more than 130 markets in South America, Africa, Middle East, South-East Asia and Europe. Previously, he was Senior General Manager Operative Sales Europe at Mitsubishi Motors.

“I am very much looking forward to a very positive global launch with the QUANTRON team and to win over the rapidly growing potential of the international commercial vehicle markets through our attractive range of battery-electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles along with our system solutions,” says Utz Rachner. “At the same time, we can also offer our customers our complete ecosystem, Quantron-as-a-Service, as a sustainable 360-degree solution.”

Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG: “With our QUANTRON brand vehicles as well as with the retrofitting business that has already been successfully established in Europe, we are targeting additional international markets. Our current focus is on developing the hydrogen ecosystem with vehicles and the corresponding infrastructure. Here we are looking more closely at North America and would like to drive forward our hydrogen offensive there together with our partner, Ballard Power Systems. With Utz Rachner’s international experience, we are ideally positioned to achieve these global objectives. I am very pleased to welcome him to our team.”

Quantron AG is also expanding its team in other important areas of the company. In the meantime, more than 100 employees from four generations are now employed. Over 50% of them are active in the technical R&D and product areas. The international team is highly qualified with numerous staff members from the automotive industry and is strongly diversified with its 14 nationalities from such countries as the USA, Japan and, since June, also from the Ukraine.