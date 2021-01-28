Quantum Launches New Line of Hybrid Storage Arrays to Drive Performance and Scalability for Data-Intensive Workloads

Bangalore, India — Quantum Corp.(NASDAQ: QMCO),a global leader in data and storage management solutions for unstructured data, today announced the launch of the H2000 Series of hybrid storage arrays to provide customers with cost-effective performance,ease of use, and scalability for data-intensive workflows. Marking a significant increase in performance on previous generation systems, the H2000 Series is designed to leverage both SSD and HDD media to align performance, capacity, and cost with the demands of business applications. Its tight integration with Quantum’s StorNext® File System enables end users to achieve higher levels of productivity without compromise.

The H2000 Series launch follows Quantum’s announcements in November 2020, when it unveiled its strategy to offer solutions on a subscription basis, enabling end users to realize the value of the expanded software solution portfolio in support of unstructured data across its lifecycle. The introduction of the H2000 Series demonstrates Quantum’s commitment to delivering industry-leading unstructured data solutions that align with organizations’ needs.

“We made a big commitment to our customers when we introduced the software subscription license based on capacity last year,”said Ed Fiore, Vice President/General Manager, Primary Storage at Quantum. “Since then, we’ve focused on new developments that address their needs for expanded capacities, real-time search and analytics, and other functionalities. By introducing the H2000 Series we can help our customers deliver and extract the full value of these software-based propositions, empowering their future workflows and performance needs.”

High PerformanceFor Dynamic Workloads With a Flexible, Highly Available Design

Providing the foundation for future scalable deployments in StorNext environments, the H2000 Series provides maximum throughput and sequential I/O performance for accelerated media production workflows, offering enterprises, studios, and broadcasters a competitive edge.

The H2000 Series can be configured with high-performance SSD storage or high-capacity HDD storage, and with either fiber channel or Ethernet connectivity to meet the needs of any customer environment. It’s based on the same software-defined architecture used in Quantum’s award-winning F-Series line of NVMe storage servers, and both the F-Series and the H2000 Series can be deployed as part of a StorNext file system cluster.

“The volume of unstructured data that organizations are creating can impede their ability to make use of their data efficiently,” said Noemi Greyzdorf, Director of Product Marketing at Quantum. “The H2000 Series represents a generational upgrade, providing better storage capacity and access, while enabling customers to fully tap into their software subscription license through its tight integration with the StorNext 7 file system. It’s a win-win for everyone.”