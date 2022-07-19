Quantum Opens with New Office in Bengaluru to expand its global presence

BANGALORE, India — July 19, 2022 — Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today inaugurated its new office in Bengaluru. The new workplace supports the company’s mission for growth and expansion of the India market, to have local support for Indian customers, and to aid in recruitment, particularly as the company continues to expand software innovation for hyperscale and webscale cloud storage and archiving solutions, data security, and enterprise unstructured data management.

Inaugurated by Mr. Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum Corp. and Choon-Seng Tan, Senior Director of Engineering, Quantum Corp., the new office is the fourth in India and second in Bengaluru for the company. The office has been established in Bellandur to expand Quantum’s research and development capabilities and will open with nearly 40 employees working from this location. It is located near several academic institutions, providing access to future talent for all areas of the business.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Jamie Lerner said, “The new location will provide access to some of the best minds and talent in academia, will be an outreach for partners and customers, and provide an opportunity to accelerate our growth in India and expand our geographical reach. It also underscores our commitment to drive software innovation for data security, enterprise unstructured data management, and hyperscale cloud storage and archiving solutions. Five of the top 5 hyperscalers already rely on Quantum solutions, and we look forward to expanding our innovation to that market with the power of our talented team in the Bengaluru office.”

In India, key Quantum customers include:

ISRO for data archive

Bharat Electronics Limited for video imaging retention

Famous Studios for 4K post-production

Kalaignar TV for broadcast media

IHMCL for video surveillance retention

NICSI for data protection

With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum’s end-to-end solutions are uniquely equipped to store, manage, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Quantum is currently seeking new team members for careers in software engineering, product marketing, and IT systems, among more. Interested applicants may apply online at www.quantum.com/careers. For more information about Quantum, visit http://www.quantum.com