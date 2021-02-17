Quantum Partners With Veeam to Deliver Enhanced Ransomware Protection…

BANGALORE, India — Quantum Corporation today announced its ActiveScale ™ S3-compatible object storage system has achieved Veeam® Ready qualification for Object and Object with Immutability, extending Quantum’s market-leading security capabilities for enterprises storing and managing unstructured data. With this achievement for Quantum ActiveScale object storage, alongside Active Vault for its Scalar ® tape libraries and the forthcoming snapshot feature for its DXi ® backup appliances, Quantum is ensuring that all its products have a built-in option for ransomware protection and data security.

Assurance in today’s threat landscape

The Object Lock feature within the ActiveScale solution enables organizations to protect their valuable data against the rapidly growing ransomware threat by creating immutable backups. Together with Veeam, ActiveScale customers can prohibit deletion of an object or bucket for a defined period, thereby ensuring critical data will remain available and secure. The Object Lock functionality helps maintain compliance and avert the risk of data loss from accidental or malicious deletion, relocation, or encryption, assuring that data will remain in its original state.

“We know that businesses are facing a constant battle to protect their data, which is now their most valuable asset and critical to future growth,” said Bruno Hald, General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum. “The Object and Object Immutability Ready qualifications from Veeam ensure our customers can confidently deploy ActiveScale in a Veeam environment, knowing their data is secure, accessible, and protected from today’s most sophisticated attacks.”

“Quantum continues to expand its partnership with us and we are pleased to add ActiveScale object storage to a select group of S3 targets that can provide robust ransomware protection for our joint customers,” said Andreas Neufert , vice president of product management, alliances at Veeam. “The combination of Veeam Backup & Replication™ and Quantum ActiveScale Object Lock functionality delivers simple, flexible, and reliable data protection for customers’ growth of unstructured data.”

Quantum ActiveScale object storage for private cloud offers unique value to Veeam customers through capabilities including:

• Dynamic Data Placement (DDP) and Dynamic Data Repair (DDR), which are key to data’s long-term viability using erasure coding across drives

• End-to-end encryption in addition to support for Object Lock to secure data in flight and in place

• Considerable expertise ensuring data availability and security in industries including life sciences, media and entertainment, healthcare, and financial services.

• A history of strong collaboration with Veeam, including multi-tiered backup and replication to Quantum DXi appliances, across sites, to the cloud and to Scalar tape libraries.