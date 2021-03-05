Queen City Community Marketing Launches Shop Local in Charlotte

Queen City Community Marketing connects customers with local businesses and the City of Charlotte.

Charlotte, NC : Charlotte Launches Mobile App to Drive Customers to Local Businesses; Enables promotions, Bluetooth proximity marketing, push messaging and more

Queen City Community App has launched, offering visitors and residents of Charlotte, North Carolina a unique way to shop locally and support Charlotte’s local businesses. The app enables promotions, Bluetooth proximity marketing, push messaging and other functions that drive customers to local businesses. Local events, news and weather further add to the app’s value to people in Charlotte.

“You won’t see big-box-brands on this local app,” said a spokesperson for the app maker. “Our passion is about supporting our locally owned businesses here in town.” The app offers a way for smaller businesses to compete with chain stores and other big companies that can have a negative impact on the local economy.

Local businesses using the app get access to a dedicated online portal. They can log into the portal and create a listing for their businesses. They can also create promotions that go out to app users. “You can run multiple and up to unlimited coupons and specials in the app,” the spokesperson added. The portal provides detailed analytics and reporting. This makes it possible for local business owners to understand how effective their promotions and ads have been on the app.

Direct customer push messaging lets business owners send notifications directly to app users’ mobile devices. Bluetooth proximity marketing sends promotions to app users when they are in the vicinity of the business. “If a potential customer drives by your store, they can see a promotion from your store in real time. You can literally pull people in off the street.” App users who are looking at local news and weather can be shown in-app promotions and links. The app can forward users to other websites, if that is what the business owner wants.