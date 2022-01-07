Queen of Sarees Kankatala Introduces TheFirst-Ever Fusion LehengaCollection!

Legacy brand Kankatala Sarees, known as the Queen of Sarees, handpicks fusion Lehengasedition for the first time in78years.Theeditionfeaturesone-of-a-kindLehengaCholiandDupattasetswhereeachuniqueoutfitembodies handloom fabrics from various handloom clusters of India including Paithani, Kanchipuram, Bandhani, andmore.

The edition is an artistic expression of Indian weavers where the diversity of India’s rich culture is celebrated harmoniously. The amalgamation of three unique handloom techniques from three different states blends into a wearable wonder to form an uncommon phenomenon.

A rare sighting where flavors from many states come together to form one outfit is a story in itself and a must-have for a handloom connoisseurs’ trousseau. The brand has been working with 50 major weaving clusters of India including Paithani from Maharashtra, Patan Patola from Gujarat, Chikankari from Lucknow, and Kanchipuram from Tamil Nadu, and their weavers, too, are associated with them for 3 generations.

The Collection comprises twenty-five lehengas where some capture the elements of Bandhani work blended with Banarasi, some feature age-old Patan Patola motif adorned with Chikankari dupatta, some accentuate Kanchipuram body with Paithani motifs on dupatta. All these Fusion lehengas are woven in real gold zari and range from 1.5 Lakhs to 6 Lakhs. The exquisite collection is available at Kankatala stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi and brand’s website,www.kankatala.com. These one-of-the-kind lehengas are not just a piece of fabric, they are a promise by weaver artisans that they have kept preserving their ancestor’s meticulous weaving techniques.

ThesestatementlehengasareidealfortheBridesaswellasQueensofKankatalaforthisweddingseason.The lehengas represent the modern Indian women of today who herself brings with her various facets and likes to express her rich cultural heritage with Indianhandlooms.

The collection is displayed for Queens of Kankatala EXCLUSIVELY on 10th – 11th January 2022 at Kankatala store in New Delhi.