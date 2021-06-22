Queen of Sarees Kankatala Launches 11th Retail Outlet in Kukatpally, Hyderabad

21st June 2021: Hyderabad: Queen of Sarees, Kankatala Sarees launches 11th Retail Outlet of India in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Kankatala is one of the oldest saree brands in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and has represented the age-old weaving techniques for more than 77 years. The brand has always been known for pioneering trends in its market and has been growing steadily. The Kutakpally outlet is Kankatala’s 2nd Store in Hyderabad and is dedicated to their clientele in and around Kukatpally. The store was unveiled on Monday at 10.53 am with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony in the esteemed presence of Shri Mallik Kankatala, CMD, Kankatala Sarees, along with the entire Kankatala Family, including the third generation directors, Arvind, Bharat & Anirudh Kankatala and Chief Guest MLA Shri Madhavaram Krishna Rao.

The standalone store is nestled in the heart of Kukatpally and is spread across 5000 Sq Ft. Designed for the comfort of Queens of Kankatala, the interiors of the store are contemporary and classy. The store will house more than 20000 Sarees handpicked from 50 major weaving clusters of India starting from INR.1000 and going up to 5Lac and above making it a one-stop saree destination for every budget, occasion and style. The store will host authentic handwoven marvels that are one of a kind including Signature Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Patola, Ikat, Paithani, Kota, Uppada, Khadi, Jamdani, Organza, Kalamkari, Gadwal, Tussar and more.

Like all Kankatala stores, here too handwoven exclusive sarees are handpicked personally by a Kankatala Family member to ensure that each saree is unique and no design is repeated, so that every Kankatala saree is as unique as their patrons. This process also ensures that only the finest quality products are presented to their customers.

“We are delighted with the love and support our patrons have showered us with for the last 77 years and have constantly encouraged us to grow. The launch of this store, too, is one such example. A lot of our clientele comes from this area of Hyderabad and had to commute all the way to Jubilee hills to shop at our store. So on their demand, we decided to open this store and even today, they have overwhelmed with love by marking their presence”, said Mallikarjuna Rao Kankatala, Chairman, Kankatala Sarees.