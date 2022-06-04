Queensland, Australia offers horizon of opportunities to Indian business community

Welcoming over 12,000 millionaires in 2019, Australia has emerged as the most preferred migration destination for high net-worth individuals worldwide. Australia has one of the most conducive environments in the world to do business and has a very strong and robust economy. Queensland, Australia, is emerging as the preferred destination for migrants due to the excellent handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and opportunities in the education, minerals, renewable, and agriculture sectors.

The interim Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement further boosts the strong relationship between the two countries. The agreement will eliminate tariffs on over 95per cent of the goods and services on Indian exports to Australia. Australia will also gain sizeable market access in India, with tariffs being eliminated on more than 85 percent of the Australian goods and services exports to India. At the end of June 2019, 660,350 Indian-born people were living in Australia, more than twice the number (307,590) on 30 June 2009 and this is further expected to increase. This makes the Indian-born population the third largest migrant community in Australia.

Mr. Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Trade & Investment Queensland, addressed the audience, including senior business leaders, at a seminar organized by Phoenix Business Advisory. Explaining the decision-making factors during migration and why Queensland is the preferred choice, he stated, “With a growing economy and excellent quality of life, Queensland is a choice many immigrants and Australians are making to put down roots. Due to the Queensland Government’s successful handling of the Covid- 19 pandemic, Queensland has seen the highest interstate migration in the last 20 years. Brisbane (the capital city of Queensland) being the host city for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games, has provided a catalyst leading to various developmental projects and business opportunities in many industries. Furthermore, Queensland has closer ties with India than other Australian states, contributing 60.7 percent to national export value in 2021. These factors and proactive support by Migration Queensland make us the ideal choice for Indian investors and innovators.”

The event offered a platform for interested individuals to interact, which guided entrepreneurs with information about important policies, visas, and migration procedures to set up their business.

Being well connected with the rest of the world, Queensland, provides an excellent opportunity for the Indian business community. Moreover, migrants can access top-quality education and healthcare by making the state home. Under the Queensland Business Nomination program, innovators and investors can apply for migration to Queensland (Visa Sub class: 188) by exploring the various business opportunities. To know more, please reach out to Trade & Investment Queensland (TIQ):