Queppelin named Top AR and VR company by leading global ratings and reviews leader Clutch

Queppelin Technologies, a leading augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) application development company is now also the proud winner of a Clutch Leader Award. In their recent announcement of the coveted Leader Awards, the leading global ratings and reviews organization Clutch, named the Gurugram based Queppelin, founded and run by two brothers, Dr. Pulkit Mathur and Prafulla Mathur, as among the top AR and VR companies.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Pulkit Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder, Queppelin, said, “Thank you for choosing us as a Clutch leader. It feels great to be recognized by a company whom so many enterprises trust for their critical projects.”. He added, “what makes it even more special is Clutch’s unique methodology to determine domain leadership. It is feedback from where it mattes and that makes this recognition even more satisfying.”

The Leader Awards are only granted to the highest-performing B2B companies. AR/VR have certainly revolutionized the gaming industry, but these technologies have implications for a number of other fields, from education and medicine to architecture and business.