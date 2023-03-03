Quest Global is Great Place To Work Certified in India, for the Second Year in a Row

March 3rd, 2023, Bangalore, India: Quest Global, one of the world’s fastest-growing engineering services firms, today announced it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India. It is the second time that the organization has earned this recognition. The organization last received this recognition in January 2022.

Quest Global fared well on the five critical dimensions of Trust Index™ – credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The company remains committed to promoting and sustaining a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture, and guiding the firm towards strengthening its aim to be a centenary organization. The successful participation and vote of confidence in the assessment held across the organization by Great Place To Work anonymously helped Quest Global benchmark the people practices in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, Quest Global, said, “It truly is a proud feeling to be Great Place To Work Certified. The excitement is more this year as our extraordinary people once again ensured the Certification stays with us second time in a row. It says a lot about the culture we have fostered for over 25 years and continue to nurture. Our culture unites us on our journey. It is deeply rooted in everything we do and shines brightest in our behaviours, attitudes, and values.”

She elaborated, “We believe our inclusive work environment is one we each contribute to and can be proud of. We remain committed to prioritizing every employee’s health, safety, and well-being. This esteemed title is an important step towards acknowledging our efforts to embrace diversity and inclusivity in the ever-changing workplace culture.”

Great Place To Work Certification™ is the gold standard that organizations around the globe aspire to accomplish. The recognition is a testament to the organization’s consistent efforts to build and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,400 organizations across 22+ industries annually to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results. The institute’s research shows great workplaces are characterized by outstanding leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver the same experience to all of their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level.