Quick Facts on Serviced Offices – and Why They Work

The serviced office has indeed become a convenient solution for many enterprises, particularly those who are just venturing into their industry and those who want to do away with the headaches and hassles of a traditional lease. But serviced offices are also excellent for those who are expanding their services or would like to carve out a new niche in a new city. But even if you may have already heard of serviced offices, what makes them so unique? Why are they a more popular solution today? If you have your eye on a serviced office, here are some quick facts on them – and why they work.

The serviced office: what is it?

Serviced offices are unique spaces that are often fully furnished and equipped with electricity, Broadband connections, and telephone lines. It’s a pay-as-you-use solution where you don’t have to pay for space that you don’t use. You can find many serviced offices in busy areas with a high traffic volume, and your serviced office can give you ready access to other businesses and clients. The serviced office is a private space which you can also equip with your furniture and equipment, and what makes it handy is that it comes with flexible contracts.

The differences between a serviced office lease and a traditional lease

More businesses have been opting for serviced offices because it gives them a private place where they can conduct business and operate, but it doesn’t come with long-term or hidden expenses such as the cost of maintenance, facilities, the installation of equipment and utilities, and so on.

Once you sign your contract, all you have to do is move in – everything is already set up for you. This is what greatly differentiates a serviced office lease from a traditional lease because your fee is all-inclusive. You don’t have to worry about extra costs, and you can plan your monthly budget more efficiently. Plus, serviced offices have flexible contracts, as mentioned, so you are not tied down for a year or more. You can end the contract at any time; most serviced offices require only a month’s notice in advance, and then you can move out if you wish.

The main benefits

Access to a busy, thriving area

The serviced office also gives you the opportunity to settle in a place or area which you may not be able to afford if you were to go for a standard lease. In other words, it can give you a prestigious address, making your company look more reliable and trustworthy. If you are looking for office space to rent in Manchester, you can turn to Cariocca.com, for example, and this provider of serviced office spaces can give you excellent facilities coupled with the advantage of being in a prime and thriving area with better access to other businesses and networks.

A flexible lease

One of the prime benefits of serviced offices is that it is flexible, giving you the chance to move forward with ease and be agile. You can essentially expand your space (or reduce it) as you see fit without any problems.

Serviced offices can enhance your operations in many ways, and it’s ideal if you are expanding or reducing, changing your focus, trying to reach out to a new market, or simply want to benefit from office space that’s cost-effective, fully equipped, and accessible to everyone.