Quick Heal Technologies Ltd to make Strategic Investment of USD 300,000 in L7 Defense, Israel based Cybersecurity Startup

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, one of the leading providers of IT Security and Data Protection Solutions to Consumers, Enterprises and Government announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment of USD 300,000 in Israel based L7 Defense. Incorporated in the year 2015 in Tel Aviv, L7 Defense is a cybersecurity startup specializing in Next Generation Web Application Firewall (NG-WAF) and Application Program Interface (API) Security to safeguard businesses against Botnet and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

This investment will mark Quick Heal’s foray into the fast-growing NG-WAF and API Security Market and expand its portfolio of enterprise security solutions under brand ‘Seqrite’. At present, Seqrite offers Endpoint Security, Unified Threat Management, Secure Web Gateway, Enterprise Mobility Management, Full Disk Encryption and Data Loss Prevention which are backed by its indigenously developed GoDeep.AI Technology. This relationship will bring together Quick Heal’s strong legacy backed by deep intelligence on the threat landscape and L7 Defense’s next-generation Ammune™ technology to deliver robust defense against the next wave of AI-driven DDoS cyber-attacks.

According to Quick Heal Security Labs, cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to launch automated Botnet and DDoS attacks against enterprises of all sizes. Such attacks are likely to be more accurate and damaging with real-time deployment of AI and comprised network of IoT devices to defeat the traditional defense layers. This is where L7 Defense enters the picture with its Ammune™ Technology that provides advanced protection against the most sophisticated DDoS and Botnet attacks.

Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said “At Quick Heal Technologies, we are deeply committed to secure the digital journey of our customers by delivering the best-in-class defense against fatal cyber-attacks. This strategic investment will enable us to deliver NG-WAF and API Security to enterprise customers by leveraging L7 Defense’s proprietary technology.”

Yisrael Gross, Co-Founder, L7 Defense said “We are delighted to onboard Quick Heal Technologies as a strategic investor. This relationship will help offer together a unique solution for Discovery, Detection and Defense to augment customers’ security and visibility posture critical cybersecurity foundations.”