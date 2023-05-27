QuikShef goes the extra mile to delight customers with five new delectable menu items at all outlets

Vadodara, May 27, 2023: QuikShef, a flagship brand of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd. (BSE Code: 539132) and one of the leading quick-service chain restaurants in India, has launched five new delectable items to its already impressive menu at all of its outlets. The new menu includes a variety of delicious and mouth-watering dishes that are sure to tantalize the taste buds of foodies across the country. Through this launch, QuikShef aims to solidify its reputation as one of India’s most dynamic and rapidly-evolving food chains.

The new items that have been launched include a range of burger flavors such as Tex Mex Salsa, Schezwan, Tandoori, Garlic Mayo, and Chipotle. All of these flavors are available at a price of just Rs 45, making them an affordable and tasty option for anyone looking for a quick snack or meal.

In addition to the burgers, QuikShef has also introduced a range of other snacks and dishes, including small French fries at just Rs 35, Cocktail Samosas at Rs 50, Pav Bhaji at Rs 80, and Aloo Mutter and Veg Club Sandwiches at Rs 75 and Rs 85, respectively. For those looking for something a bit more substantial, QuikShef has also introduced a range of delicious sandwich options such as Paneer Tikka Sandwiches at Rs 100 and Cheese Corn Sandwiches at Rs 110.

Speaking about the launch of QuikShef’s new menu items, Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson and Managing Director, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd. said, “We are pleased to introduce these new items to our menu as we understand that our customers are always looking for new and exciting food options. At QuikShef, we strive to deliver the best possible experience to our customers whenever they visit our outlets. With the introduction of these new items, we aim to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of our customers. We are confident that our new range of dishes will be a hit, and we look forward to serving our customers in the months and years to come.“

These new offerings are a testament to QuikShef’s commitment to providing its customers with a comprehensive and diverse range of food options that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. Whether customers are in the mood for something spicy and flavourful or something more hearty and filling, QuikShef has got them covered with its new menu.

QuikShef has been expanding its reach and currently has 28 outlets in various locations across the country, including Kapadwanj, Padra, Sadhli, Manjusar, Karjan, Anklav, Borsad, Petlad, Changa, Jarodh, Valetva, V V Nagar, Waghodia, Jambusar, Kayavarohan, M.G Road, Dabhoi, Anand, Por, Muwal, Halol, Manjalpur, Bill-Chapad, KJIT-Savli, Sankheda, Umreth, Vaso, and Pansora. The company is constantly on the lookout for new locations to open outlets, making it easier for customers to access its delicious food. These new additions in the portfolio shall be available at all 28 outlets of QuikShef.

With such a diverse and delicious range of dishes to choose from, customers are sure to find something that will satisfy their cravings and leave them wanting more.