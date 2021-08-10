Quirk up your birthday wish to your favourite Bollywood star with HiPi

Bollywood celebrities don’t leave a single stone unturned when their fans’ entertainment matters. With super-hot dance numbers, stunning action thrillers, soothing melodies, and beautiful love tracks, Celebs rule our hearts. Fans also return the love with manifolds of adoration, especially on their birthdays. In the spirit of fandom, HiPi, India’s fastest growing short video platform, runs amusing challenges to celebrate the birthdays of B-town stars with swag and style.

From Music greats like Mika to Indian Youth’s gully boy, Ranveer Singh, creators can celebrate the birthdays of popular Bollywood celebrities by partaking in fun challenges on the platform around recreating epic scenes, dialogues or dance moves/hook steps from the blockbuster movies.

With the birthday of B-town’s hot sensation and an admirer of ‘Knock Knock’ jokes, Sara Ali Khan and India’s favourite comedian Jonny Lever lined up in August, creators can raise a toast to them by recording delightful videos using ‘Happy Birthday’ filters and audio tracks and clippings from their hit movies (Coolie No.1, Kedarnath and Deewana Mastana) available on the platform.

About HiPi

Founded on 15th August 2020, HiPi is India’s fastest growing short video platform designed to offer engagement in numerous manner. It allows content creators to showcase their talent and rise the ladder of fandom. Meanwhile, the viewers can watch short videos across multiple genres and support their favourite stars on the platform. The platform even empowers brands to harness the power of storytelling and interact with their audiences via music tracks, filters, hashtag challenges, and more. HiPi intends to engage with young and curious minds across India, covering all four corners of the country.