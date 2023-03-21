Quirky fashion and scintillating models’ ramp walk scorches the capital at ISMF Mr & Miss India 2023

Glitz, glamour, fun and frolic. It was all about high fashion and up style sensibilities. Recently Dil walo ki Dilli witnessed a very grand and luxurious beauty pageant ‘ISMF – Mr & Miss India 2023’ powered by Bluesky, Gautaam Borah, Nirula’s and Gandi Billi. The pageant was a tribute to India’s renowned fashion choreographer Jagnoor Aneja. The young reality star who lived his life like a king size was very popular among youth for his high fashion sense and for giving a platform to many aspiring models and actors.

The glitzy affair was hosted at Starland Desire offering the best of fashion, attraction and more. Raising the mercury level of the capital city, all the contestants presented an exhilarating jig, dazzling ramp walk and quirky fashion leaving the audience delighted.

Dina Singh (M.D Bluesky India, Ambassador, Bluesky- Asia Pacific region, Founder, Bluesky Nail Academy), Gautaam Borah (Author, CEO, Board Member, Purpose Coach), Amit Tyagi, Executive Editor, India Today Group, (Sumedha Singhal, Director Marketing, Nirula’s), Jatin Pratap Singh (Celebrity Social Media Influencer) were the icing on the cake as they took the responsibility of judging beyond a doubt.

With the theme of ethnic, quirky and western, the pageant was a one-stop platform for all your sensibilities. Ace designers like Kudrat by Chirag, Being Beautiful Look by Neharika Sharma, AP Couture by Poonam Bansal & Akshita Bansal, Gandi Billi by Shivani Gupta, Ruakh by Aastha Sethi showcased the best of their collections. Their collections were an amalgamation of creative bursts of innovation and design to assemble a niche high-end collection appealing to the masses that are on the lookout for style statement masterpieces.

“ISMF has always been Jagnoor’s baby brand and with this show, we gave a tribute to him as he was the one who brought up the concept of beauty pageants in Delhi. He had always been known for encouraging new talents and we have continued his legacy by walking on his steps. I believe legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people which he has truly left within all of us. Our main aim is to keep his name alive FOREVER. We have had a bunch of talented contestants this time with their own uniqueness. All the models have been groomed to enter the glam world through this show. We have many hopes from our contestants and I hope they will make us proud in the near future “- Rakhi Narang, Show Organiser and Director.

“Working with a passionate team and these 18 extremely talented and enthusiastic aspiring models was such a great experience. It’s always a good feeling to organize big shows for big platforms. Lastly, Engage, Enlighten, Encourage and especially…just be yourself! All the Best to all the participants, team and everybody who was a part in making this show a success.” Muskan Chitkara, Social Media Strategist and Event Manager

“This time all the talents were extremely sheer and passionate about the modelling career. I must say they all have been the quick learners and a great support in the overall show’s success. I thoroughly enjoyed capturing them in my camera. This time, we have focused on creativity and captured each shot in the best possible way depending on how I am able to portray the shot at that point in time.” Hitul Manocha, Director of Photography and Founder, I Concept & Productions

“Working with these 18 talented & passionate models was really a great experience and is embedded in our memory for a lifetime. It was all about teaching them perfect walk and dance. An absolute pleasure to choreograph such big event” Omesh Sharma, Fashion Choreographer

“The most exciting part for me was to create a mood board & style them according to the show theme. I am glad to work with such amazing designers & aspiring models. It was a great experience. And everyone! Congratulations on the show’s success.” Parul Lamba, Fashion Stylist & Mentor

Out of all the hunks and beauties who made it to the final stage, Akash Panwar was crowned as ‘ISMF Mr India 2023’ whereas Sejal Srivastava was crowned as ‘ISMF Miss India 2023’. Mohit Kapoor and Amandeep Kaur were crowned as first runners up. Hariti Joshi and Hritik Goel were crowned as second runners up