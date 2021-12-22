Quixy Ranked #1 No-Code Business Process Management Platform (BPM) for a Straight 3rd Time in G2’s Winter 2022 Momentum Report

Quixy, a cloud-based no-code Enterprise Application Development platform, has been ranked Quixy ranked #1 No-Code Business Process Management (BPM) Platform for a straight 3rd time in a row with the latest G2’s Winter 2022 Momentum Report.

In addition to the BPM category, Quixy has also been rated #1 No-Code Application Development, Workplace Innovation, and Drag and Drop App Builder Platform.

The Momentum Grid recognitions from G2 emphasize the growth trajectory that products had in their respective areas of operation in the previous year. “The Momentum Grid highlights products that are on a high-growth trajectory based on customer satisfaction evaluations, staff growth, and digital presence,” according to G2.

The Momentum Grid data provides users with a better knowledge of the goods that offer new technology and solutions that expand with the demands of the client.

To add to this achievement, Quixy has also earned community review badges for “Highest User Adoption”, “Easiest Admin”, “Best Meets Requirements”, “Best Usability”, “Best Results” and “Most Implementable”.

Quixy has received similar recognition from G2 in its Summer and Fall momentum reports. The platform was ranked No #1 in three categories, namely, No-code Development, Business Process Management, and Workplace Innovation, and have reviewed several community reviews badges.

Quixy distinguishes itself from the competition by offering an ‘Advanced No-Code Platform’, which enables business customers to create complex and comprehensive enterprise-grade apps without writing any code. Quixy, which was founded in 2019, now serves clients globally in over fifteen business verticals, each with its own set of needs and use-cases.

“The receiving of these awards and recognition three times in a row demonstrates Quixy’s growing market presence and customer delight and also provides a sense of accomplishment for all our dedicated efforts. These awards are a step up towards our ultimate goal of transforming enterprises around the world by eliminating manual and repetitive processes through the democratization of software development with Quixy’s advanced no-code platform,” said Mr. Vivek Goel, Vice President of Marketing at Quixy.

Earlier this year, Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Quixy has also been included in Gartner’s Market Guide for BPA tools published earlier this month.