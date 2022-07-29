QuizBee Gaming App announces Earn-For-Free Feature on its platform…

New Delhi, 29 July 2022: Mobile gaming is emerging as one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment for Indian users and leaving no stone unturned to make it even more lucrative for its users, Quizbee, a skilled based real-time money gaming application has announced the launch of a new game based on international cricket matches played by team India on its platform. This gives users a chance to indulge themselves in prediction-based games for free and they can earn cash rewards at the end of the match based on the answers they provided to the questions asked during the live match. This cash can be used as entry fees to play other games on the platform.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Abhinav Anand, CTO & Co-founder of QuizBee said, “Online gaming is currently going through a boom, that it has become important for us to keep innovating our application to make it a more immersive and exciting experience for our end-users. The introduction of cricket-based free games on our platform means that our users do not have to shell out money from their own pockets. Rather they now have an opportunity to earn cash from our platform from this category of games, which they can re-invest to win real money. We constantly try to make it a win-win situation for our audience”

Quizbee surpassed 1 Million games being played on their platform worth more than 5 million rupees in the last financial year. Quizbee is a go-to destination for Quiz and Trivia fans who want to test their knowledge and intelligence with the possibility to win real-time money. It is a time-based game application that perfectly captures the cognitive functioning of brain cells, i.e., how quickly your brain can perceive a task and complete it within a set amount of time. As a result, improve their general knowledge skills while also speeding up their brain cells to answer quiz questions. This B2C gaming platform has created a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment for friends, family, and students to play and learn together.