Quizbee has Emerged as a Viable Career Option for Students

December 13, 2021
New Delhi, 13th December 2021: In the early 2000s, Indians were introduced to the world of online gaming through consoles and PCs. Today almost two decades later, India is the world’s fastest-growing mobile gaming market, growing at a 22 percent annual rate, according to the KMPG report. The main reason behind this is India’s strong internet user-base, growth of cloud gaming, and a dramatic rise in subscription platforms accelerated by the pandemic. Considering this increasing rate towards online gaming, Kanodia Group took this as an expansion opportunity & introduced Quizbee- an online-educational gaming platform to the users.

A competitive & knowledge-based mobile platform, Quizbee is an android application with multiple paid challenges that vary across different genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge & exciting puzzles. The two emerging technocrats, Mr. Amit Khaitan & Mr. Abhinav Anand, Co-founder, Quizbee, have revolutionized the online gaming space. Quizbee is a B2C gaming platform that strikes the knowledgeable edge of individuals, students, parents & also job aspirants.

Seed Funded by the Kanodia group, Quizbee is a go-to-destination for Quiz and Trivia lovers. It offers an immersive experience for gamers to play & compete on quizzes that triggers the knowledgeable edge of individuals, with a chance to win real-time money. Till now, many contestants have won worth Rs 30,000/ cash each (approx.) in a month. Since Quizbee is a real-time gaming app, it helped students to earn more and were able to deposit their educational fees. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs 1 lakh by playing challenges regularly. Also, Quizbee reported that they saw an increase of 500 % in the users of this online gaming platform.

Witnessing the development of Quizbee so far, Mr. Abhinav Anand, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt. Ltd said that “there are a very few real money online gaming applications that would challenge the educational domain & we are proud that Quizbee reflects that approach. Quizbee has fostered an inclusive, safe, and welcoming community for friends, family & students to play and learn together”.

India’s gaming industry is not what it used to be. It has gone beyond leisure and entertainment. It’s a full-fledged career opportunity in the market now. Today, as per industry experts, more than 80,000 people are seeing online gaming as a potential career. A lot more gamers are picking online games professionally and creating good content around them. At the end of the day, a gamer is not here to play just for fun, but he also gets recognized for his gameplay.

