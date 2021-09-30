Quizbee launches a unique game for its Cricket fans

New Delhi, September 30, 2021: Quizbee is a new B2C gaming platform, a single destination of casual challenges that provides a knowledge-based unparalleled gamified experience to its users. It offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a chance to win real money. Recently Quizbee has launched a unique quiz game for its cricket lovers. The game is based on current Cricket League matches being held in Dubai and provides a chance to its users to win real cash prizes.

Commenting on the development of Quizbee so far, Mr. Amit Khaitan, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt. Ltd said that “We believe that Quizbee will emerge as a go-to-destination for Quiz and Trivia based casual challenges with over 1000 games being played per day and an average engagement time of over 30 min per day the numbers look promising. In the last few weeks, Quizbee has grown its user base to ten folds.”

Witnessing growth across multiple locations in India with Tier 2 -3 cities like Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Patna ,Jaipur Surat ,Jamnagar, and Rohtak leading the progress charts, we intend to increase our presence in such cities by focusing on latest marketing tools and techniques” he added.

Quizbee provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, and puzzles, etc. It offers multiple price points for question-based, daily, weekly and monthly challenges with very little entry fee. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs 1 lakh by playing challenges regularly.