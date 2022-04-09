Quote by Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Ltd on RBI Monetary Policy

“The RBI’s move to keep the repo rate and the reverse repo rate unchanged (4% and 3.35%, respectively) is assuring, particularly in the interest of the homebuyers. As a result, the home loan rates remain unimpacted. This is favourable for customers, especially when there has been a surge in real estate prices due to rising input costs. Hence, the sustained accommodative stance will enable buyers to finalise property deals before further price spikes. This, in turn, would have a positive impact on the residential real estate segment and the overall economy.” – Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited