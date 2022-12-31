Quote by Bespoke Tailormade Experiences & Brightsun Travel pvt ltd

Mr. Sandeep Arora, Head of Brightsun Travel Private Limited, India says, “The Year 2023 is all set to see ‘Revenge Tourism’ at its best with people aiming for more adventurous and wilder experiences, while choosing their activities and destinations. There is a pick-up in all travel modes, especially on-land travel by cars and domestic destinations. People value their experiences more together with families and are opting for ‘No Work Vacations’. While the recent outbreak of COVID may make the travellers a bit weary, we do not predict any cancellation, rather holiday-makers are taking measures from their previous COVID experience to keep themselves safe.”

Ms. Chhavi Chadha- Founder, Bespoke Tailormade Experiences says, “With all the talk about Covid around us, I urge everyone to stay calm and not be intimidated by travel. After 3 years of the pandemic, we must acknowledge that life cannot come to a halt, everytime there is a scare. Follow the right safety protocols and navigate through the restrictions, and make 2023 a year of meaningful travel. I want to encourage everyone to look at travel as more than just a leisure activity. It is something worth investing your time in because if planned right, there is so much one can gain from travel in terms of growth and new perspectives. Make it a year of new discoveries, togetherness and gratitude. And just know that we’ll be right here, helping you plan the very best of it.”