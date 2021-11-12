Quote by FLAME University on National Education Day

Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University
Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University says, “Today India’s literacy rate stands at around a plus 70% from a mere 12% in 1947, which is no mean feat. As we celebrate the National Education Day today – the birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, it is an occasion for all of us to acknowledge his exemplary contribution towards laying the foundation for the Indian education system post-independence. Going ahead, the academic fraternity and institutions in the country must take on the responsibility towards providing global quality, cutting-edge education that will prepare our young people for a successful future.”

