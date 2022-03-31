Quote by Lalit Kumar, Partner, JSA on Clarification on applicability of regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in relation to Related Party Transactions

“The SEBI’s circular clarifies the legal position to remove any ambiguity and plug any loophole. All RPTs which are approved by the audit committee before 1 April that will continue after 1 April will require shareholders’ approval if the RPTs meet the new threshold of materiality as per the new rule. If however, RPTs under the old provisions are already approved as per the old rule, no further shareholders’ approval will be required even if they continue after April 1.” Lalit Kumar, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA)