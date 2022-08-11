Quote by Mr. Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO Consumer Business, CarTarde Tech on Government making 6 airbags mandatory

August 11, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0

Mr. Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO Consumer Business, CarTarde Tech

The government’s intention in mandating 6 airbags in vehicles is a welcome move as passenger safety is paramount. While it surely will increase the cost of vehicles, one must note that it isn’t just the cost of the airbag alone, but the whole gamut of systems, components as well as manpower cost in assembling that would go into adding airbags in a vehicle. Although it’s difficult to put a figure to it at this stage, customers would surely need to shell out more for their vehicles once this is mandated.

About Neel Achary 14458 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn