Quote by Mr. Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO Consumer Business, CarTarde Tech on Government making 6 airbags mandatory

Mr. Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO Consumer Business, CarTarde Tech
The government’s intention in mandating 6 airbags in vehicles is a welcome move as passenger safety is paramount. While it surely will increase the cost of vehicles, one must note that it isn’t just the cost of the airbag alone, but the whole gamut of systems, components as well as manpower cost in assembling that would go into adding airbags in a vehicle. Although it’s difficult to put a figure to it at this stage, customers would surely need to shell out more for their vehicles once this is mandated.