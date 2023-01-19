Quote by Nilesh Dungarwal COO & Co-Founder, WorkIndia on uptick in the engagement of gig workers by fast delivery apps

In light of the recent dismissals of gig workers by fast delivery apps such as Swiggy and Dunzo, Nilesh Dungarwal COO & Co-Founder, WorkIndia stated “India’s leading portal for facilitating blue and grey-collar recruitment, WorkIndia has observed an uptick in the engagement of gig workers by fast delivery apps in the last two months of 2022- November and December. Our survey data reveals that Swiggy has seen positive hiring activity in major metropolitan areas. Specifically, there was a 16.95% increase in hires in Bangalore, 12.71% in Delhi, and 5% in Kolkata in December as compared to November 2022. Additionally, Dunzo has focused its hiring efforts in major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, with 36.76% of hires in Bangalore, 28.61% in Mumbai, and 11.40% in Chennai as compared to November 2022. Given the constant engagement with the companies and workers, WorkIndia has observed that the hiring of gig workers happened at a rapid pace during the holiday and festive season. The coming quarter will tell if this trend would sustain and build further.”
About Neel Achary 16386 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.