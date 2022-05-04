Quote by Puravankara: Reaction on RBI increase in Repo Rate

The RBI’s move to increase the repo rate to 4.40% to curb the rising inflation might lead to an increase in lending rates, including home loans. The incline is less likely to have an immediate and significant impact on the buyer sentiment, especially against the backdrop of the rising input costs. We are hopeful that if there is a rise, the financial institutions will increase the rates in a phased manner to help minimise the impact on the homebuyers.” – Ashish R Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara