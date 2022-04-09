Quote by Soumitra Majumda, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA) on Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

By – Soumitra Majumdar, Partner, J Sagar Associates JSA
“The RBI statement reflects cautious optimism – focus on ensuring robust recovery before accelerating growth levers. The accommodative policy stance should nurture the credit markets – through the hint of a calibrated withdrawal may add a dash of uncertainty. Continued government borrowings should be directed towards delivering the infrastructure development promises of the government – this will certainly bolster the investment sentiment for India. Policy thrust on climate change risks and its criticality on sustainable financing – important development to be closely watched. The policy also provides the adequate push for fintechs – both in terms of deepening the market and for enhancing security.”