Quote: Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel

This year has many weekends that can be clubbed with other holidays that make weekends longer. Travelers prefer short trip solo, with friends or family during these holiday weekends. There has been an encouraging response for Holi and Good Friday weekend. As travellers seek less crowded accommodation and travel options, we have witnessed an interest for private tours, villas, private homes and boutique properties. Destinations that are easy to drive to or take a quick flight are trending with families, solo travellers, small personal groups, couples and millennials. Micro Trips (short-haul vacations) is a rising travel trend, especially with Gen Z and Millennials who see it as the best medium to escape their ever hectic work from home schedules with a quick getaway. Customers have shown a strong sentiment and preference for outdoor experiences. Gen Z and Millennials also show strong inclination to explore adventure such as bike trips and nature based holidays with their families. There has been an interest among adventure enthusiasts to opt for adventure sports such as kayaking and snorkeling in Maldives. Given easing of travel restrictions, international destinations are seeing an upward demand trajectory – with 48% respondents likely to take an international holiday and 50% displaying significant interest for short haul destinations such as Maldives- SOTC’s Holiday Readiness Report (December 2020).

Domestic destinations such as Andamans and Kashmir are witnessing demand for the Holi weekend. With the accelerated vaccine roll out and the re-opening of several destinations, Indians having missed out on travel last year are eager to holiday again. To cater to this pent up demand, SOTC Travel has launched a range of exclusive offers: Full Holiday at Half the Price, Companion Holidays Free, up to 20% off on Flights; also free cancellation available. These encourage Indian travellers to book a dream vacation – within their budget. We have received a good response across various segment of travellers from India’s metro, tier 2 and 3 cities as well for the Holi weekend.