Quote from Mr. Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO – K Raheja Corp Homes for International Women’s Day

Mr. Ramesh Ranganathan, CEO – K Raheja Corp Homes for International Women’s Day.

“More Indian women are increasingly exercising their financial independence and choosing to invest in buying homes. Based on a recent report by ANAROCK Property Consultants, there are 15% more women buying homes than men these days.
This surging interest of women in real estate, breaking traditional home buying stereotypes, is a positive development and augurs well for the community at large. Women today have also made their valuable presence felt not just as home-buyers, but as colleagues in real estate, taking on key roles at par with their male counterparts”

