Quote from Mr Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group, on JLL India report which highlight high share of Independent Floors launches in Gurugram during 2021 compared to 2020.
“After the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic there has been a sudden spurt in demand for low rise luxury independent floors. Recent policy decision by the Haryana government has resulted in supply. The new launches have been lapped up by affluent customers because of comparatively higher usable space than apartments, shorter construction period, low density in the building and so on.”
Quote from Mr Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group, on JLL India report
Quote from Mr Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group, on JLL India report which highlight high share of Independent Floors launches in Gurugram during 2021 compared to 2020.