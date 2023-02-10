Quote on International Day of Women and Girls in Science – Ennoventure Inc

”On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we celebrate the immense contributions made by women and girls in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Despite facing numerous challenges and barriers, women and girls have made significant strides in STEM and have opened new avenues for discovery, innovation, and progress.

However, we must also recognize that there is still much work to be done to achieve gender equality in STEM. Women and girls continue to face discrimination, unequal pay, and a lack of representation in leadership positions. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that they have the support and opportunities they need to pursue their passions and reach their full potential in STEM. We must invest in education and training programs that encourage girls to pursue careers in STEM, and we must work to create a culture that values the contributions of all scientists, regardless of gender. Only by doing so can we create a more inclusive, equitable, and innovative scientific community.

At Ennoventure, we take great pride in recognizing the efforts of our women employees. We have created an environment for women to flourish and prosper in their careers in science as well as encourage them to upskill themselves to become future leaders.” – Shalini Nair, Co-Founder and Board Director, Ennoventure Inc