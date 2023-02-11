Quote on Lithium Reserve found in J&K | Greenfuel

By Mr. Akshay Kashyap, MD, Greenfuel Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. on the ‘Lithium reserves found in J&K, India’.

“Lithium reserves discovered by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most crucial metals that is currently used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. India currently imports around 70 percent of its lithium requirement from countries like China and Hong Kong. By exploiting the potential of the lithium reserves in J&K, India could reduce its dependence on foreign countries making us truly ‘Atmanirbhar’, while also creating jobs, generating revenue, and furthering its renewable energy ambitions. India’s plan to increase EV penetration by 30% by 2030 relies heavily on lithium. Therefore, this vital discovery by GSI can help boost the production of lithium-ion batteries and will put India on track to reaching its goal of net zero emissions by 2070.”