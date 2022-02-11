Quote on RBI’s Monetary Policy

by Mr. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI:
“The RBI policy statement is an affirmation to keep the rate structure at reasonable levels to support an incipient growth recovery. Amidst global uncertainties, the policy has provided admirable support to market sentiments and has rightfully indicated it has enough non-conventional measures to keep the demand supply of g-secs in reasonable balance. The regulatory guidelines of credit default swap and rupee derivatives market will ensure a deepening of markets. The enhancement of cap under e-RUPI could facilitate a faster adoption of digital transactions, that could eventually usher in a roll out of digital rupee.”