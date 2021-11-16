Quote on School and Colleges Reopen:Mr. Taranjit Singh MD of JIS Group

“Each and every college of JIS Group has taken necessary Covid precautions. Entry into the colleges without an identity card is not allowed, less crowded batches have been made for lab classes as well as regular classes, and first-year students to still continue with their online classes for a while. As an added precautionary measure, a Covid cell in each college has been formed for students to reach out to the authority in case any urgency/requirement occurs. An online form was filled up by students to ensure that each of them is double vaccinated. Security personnel to check the temperature of one and all with a thermal gun and ample amount of hand sanitizers; hand washes have been made available in the college campus and washrooms for maintaining hygiene against the virus.”