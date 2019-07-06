Quote on the education sector from Pearson India

The Union budget has recognized the importance of technology in the growth of the country by announcing training of 10 million youth in industry-relevant skills such as AI, IoT, and Big Data. While the move will enable India address the skill-shortage, it will also allow the current talent pool to be future-ready. The allocation of funds to build world-class higher education institutes is a big foot forward in strengthening the roots of Indian education system. The decision of establishing National Research Foundation will reinvigorate research that is critical to building indigenous products and solutions. We are confident that with a renewed focus on quality education and technology being the pivot, the Indian education sector will be benefited in years to come.”