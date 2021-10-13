Quote on the PM’s announcement on the GatiShakti initiative…

by Mr. Himanshu Chaturvedi, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Projects Ltd.
“GatiShakti is a significant ‘productivity’ boosting initiative for the infrastructure sector. One of the biggest bottlenecks was multiplicity of approvals and delayed clearances which this initiative will overcome. This initiative’s multiplier effects would lead to faster implementation of projects and keep costs under control. The government has shown remarkable foresight in implementing this initiative which is as transformative to the infrastructure sector as liberalisation was in the nineties.”