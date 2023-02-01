Quote on the Union Budget by Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan MD and CEO of The South Indian Bank

“This year’s Union Budget is noteworthy on a number of counts. Effective implementation of schemes like opening of 47.8 crore PM Jan Dhan bank accounts will benefit common citizens. With the establishment of the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF), we expect infrastructure in tier 2 and tier 3 cities receiving a significant boost. The enabling of the Digital locker for MSMEs for securely storing and sharing documents online with various authorities, regulators and other entities will encourage seamless business.”

-Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan MD and CEO of The South Indian Bank