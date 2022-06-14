QYOU Media India expands its digital footprint; rapidly widens presence on Connected TV

With a unique proposition to bring the digital ecosystem on linear TV for its viewers, India’s youngest and fastest growing entertainment brand, QYOU Media India, exponentially builds itself as a holistic entertainment network in India. A pioneer in driving synergies between linear TV and digital, to capture newer and wider audience segments, QYOU Media India continues to strengthen its presence on Connected TV through partnerships with major players. With an intent to augment its content distribution, QYOU Media India partners with OnePlus, giving OnePlus TV users access to its IP channels – The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan and The Q Comedistaan.

The burgeoning growth of Connected TV in India echoes the network’s core ethos of expanding its digital footprint with the addition of valuable service partners. Touted as the next big thing to transform content consumption patterns on the bigger screen, QYOU Media India’s availability through Connected TV platforms will make content readily available, thus elevating the overall entertainment experience of its audiences. The young entertainment brand’s leading channels – The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan and The Q Comedistaan are currently available across 70+ Smart TVs including Samsung TV Plus, Mi, TCL, Videocon, Haier, LLOYD, MarQ by Flipkart, Sansui, Hyundai, Daiwa, Croma, among others. Apart from Smart TV brands, QYOU Media India’s relatable and entertaining content is also available on platforms such as Jio, JioTV+, MX Player, Chingari, etc.

Commenting on amping up its digital footprint in India, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said, “Connected TV platforms as a medium are witnessing an explosive growth in India. As a young entertainment brand, making digital-native content available for viewers on linear TV, provides us with an opportunity to open doors to millions of viewers and also give our content a place and platform of its own. We believe that as a disruptive and differentiated brand, expanding our digital footprints with major Connected TV platforms such as OnePlus TV will further bring us one step closer in becoming a holistic entertainment brand in India.”

Addressing the association, Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region shared, “Providing a truly immersive and intelligent smart TV experience to our community, is the central focus of the OnePlus smart TV portfolio. We are thrilled to partner with QYOU Media, and this association will provide our community access to unique content curated by digital creators from across the region, further elevating the viewing experience for our users.”

With several leading partnerships, QYOU Media India will continue to expand its reach. With effortless access to its large library of content across its channels, QYOU Media India aims to make entertainment, a click away!