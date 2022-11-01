R CITY is all set to bring a laughter filled evening with Just Joking with Harsh Gujral on November 5

Mumbai, 1st November, 2022: R CITY – Mumbai’s iconic shopping and entertainment destination, is bringing to its patrons an abundance of rib-tickling humor through its live comedy show— ‘Just Joking with Harsh Gujral’ on 5th November 2022 (Saturday) from 7.30 PM onwards. Known for his relatable comedy and hilarious observations about some of the most regular life situations, Harsh is all set to perform at R CITY’s spacious 24,000 sq ft Courtyard, located right at the heart of the mall. He will definitely leave you in splits with his spontaneous and witty humor.

Harsh has made his mark with a super unique and highly witty style of narrative that is refreshing and strikes a chord with audiences instantly. The renowned comedian will be seen performing some of his side-splitting jokes and giving the spectators a way to enjoy their weekend with a healthy dose of humor.

Besides being an ace comedian, he is a renowned movie critic, film reviewer, and YouTube content creator. He is very popular all over India because of his comedy videos on YouTube which are liked by millions. Harsh made his debut on television with the comedy show ‘Teddi Life Thodi Comedy’.

Since its inception, R CITY has strived to be a holistic retail and lifestyle destination where its patrons can explore shopping, leisure, art and contemporary culture – all under one roof. The comedy show ‘Just Joking’ with such celebrated artists, is a step in this direction of providing an altogether incredible experience. And the mall is looking forward to hosting more such popular events, programs and festivals for its patrons in the coming days.

So book your tickets now and bring your friends and family to get bowled over by a rib-tickling performance at R CITY!

Where: Courtyard – R CITY, Ghatkopar (W)

When: 5th November 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 7 PM onwards

Tickets available at BookMyShow