R CITY kicks off its mega Black Friday Sale with exciting discounts this November

Mumbai’s iconic shopping and entertainment destination, R CITY, is back with its mega Black Friday Sale this winter. The three-day sale – starting from 25th November 2022 to 27th November 2022 – is all set to offer discounts of up to 70% across a range of fashion, accessories, beauty, footwear and electronics brands, as well as loads of exciting deals and prizes to the shoppers!

R CITY promises to make shopping a rewarding experience for its visitors this winter with the Black Friday Sale. Shoppers will be in for a delight as several prominent fashion brands, including H&M, Guess, Marks & Spencer, Mango, Nautica, Aldo, Hidesign, Skechers, Sephora, Nykaa Luxe, Vero Moda, Only, Jack & Jones, Croma amongst others, are offering up to 70% off on their collections.

And that’s not all! As part of the ongoing R CITY Fiesta, shoppers who shop for Rs 10,000/- and above can stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth a whopping Rs. 4 Crore*! This includes the Audi A4, BMW G 310 RR, an international family trip, a home makeover by Home Centre, iPad Pro every week, and daily gold coins, besides other assured prizes for every shopper! (*Terms and Conditions Apply)

With over 10 entertainment centers, 250+ cuisines to pick from, leisure and recreational indulgences at the spacious 24000+ sq. ft. courtyard located at the heart of the mall, breathtaking interiors, and an array of exciting rewards, R CITY is bringing an extraordinary shopping experience to its patrons while enhancing their entertainment escapade this November!

When: 25th – 27th November, 2022

Where: R CITY, Ghatkopar (W)