Rabindranath Tagore University achieves NIRF Ranking 2022 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Bhopal, July 2022: Rabindranath Tagore University, an AISECT Group University, has made its mark yet again in the NIRF Ranking 2022 for the Fourth Consecutive Year. The rankings were announced by Hon’ble Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan. Rabindranath Tagore University has been ranked in the top 200 universities of India for the 4th consecutive year & is the only Private University of Madhya Pradesh to achieve the NIRF Ranking.

RNTU is India’s first skill-based university offering 117 programs at UG, PG, and doctoral level under 10 major faculties, including Engineering & Technology, Commerce, Management, humanities & Liberal Arts, Mass Communication & Journalism, Computer science & IT, Agriculture, Science, Law, Medical Sciences, Education and B.Voc. | M. Voc.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Director at AISECT Group said, “We are delighted to be on the NIRF Ranking for four consecutive years now. I would like to congratulate the entire faculty, students and stakeholders on this achievement and offer my gratitude to NIRF for giving us this honour. With strong industry body relations, dedicated COE’s and Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), world class infrastructure, RNTU aims to build the next generation students along a strong emphasis on social and economic development of the nation”.

The innovative courses offered by the University focuses on making students industry ready offers a plethora of benefits like earn while you work option, real time work environment for effective simulation training and flexible course selection. B.Voc courses are also available across other upcoming sectors like Agriculture, Food Processing, Telecommunication, Textile Technology, Life Sciences, Construction Technology and Retail to name few. The courses are aimed at meeting talent requirements across industries through a flexible, holistic and well-groomed curriculum.